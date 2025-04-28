Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 173,558 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Delcath Systems worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.85. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.