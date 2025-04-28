Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Barclays PLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $12.13 on Monday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $180.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of OP Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

