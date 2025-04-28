Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,948,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 197,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

VERA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

VERA stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

