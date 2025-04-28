Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 119.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,529 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 231,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,916,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 159,506 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 1,349.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 35,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.21.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

