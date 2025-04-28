Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RHI opened at $43.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 118.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Robert Half

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.