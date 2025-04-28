Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Price

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $73.67 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,428.67. This represents a 51.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,230,283.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,300.81. This trade represents a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $66,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,926,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,076,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,833,000 after buying an additional 499,193 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,688,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.