Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,995,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,577,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 135,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,276 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 178,546 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. The trade was a 2.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,848.50. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $7.23 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $770.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

