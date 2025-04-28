Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in NextDecade by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. NextDecade Co. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Research analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

