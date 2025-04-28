Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $30,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 305.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 733,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $1,746,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.38. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

