Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,385,000 after purchasing an additional 446,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,128,000 after purchasing an additional 313,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 88,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $9,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $358,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,053.76. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 552,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $18,252,022.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,173,422.72. This represents a 29.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,446,967 shares of company stock worth $37,175,326. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on C3.ai from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

C3.ai Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:AI opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.01. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

