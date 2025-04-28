Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1,161.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW opened at $99.95 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $111.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

