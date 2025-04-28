Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBRK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rubrik by 140.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after buying an additional 324,951 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $69.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $80.00.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $2,431,502.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,279 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,033.15. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,773,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 381,043 shares in the company, valued at $27,031,190.42. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 515,619 shares of company stock worth $34,167,897.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBRK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

