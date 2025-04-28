Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,263 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 1,214.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,417,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $152,555.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $844,661.83. This represents a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,036. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

