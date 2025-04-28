Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 720 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $23.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLNG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

FLEX LNG Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

