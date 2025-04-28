Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $53.03 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.48 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -550.00%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $810,543.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,432,151 shares in the company, valued at $898,073,615.86. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $10,213,973.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,463.60. This trade represents a 61.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,937 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,275 over the last three months. 25.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SMG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.