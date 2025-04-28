Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard stock opened at $2,578.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,687.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,702.21. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,365.00 and a 52 week high of $3,412.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

