Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Update

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,800 shares, an increase of 7,445.1% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Seeing Machines Price Performance
OTCMKTS SEEMF opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Seeing Machines has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
