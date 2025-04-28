Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Expands By 5,500.0%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

Shares of ams-OSRAM stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.58. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. Research analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

