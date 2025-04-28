Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Rises By 8,100.0%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 8,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,500. This trade represents a 40.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $75,320 in the last 90 days. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Conifer has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter. Conifer had a net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 335.82%.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

