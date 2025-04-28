Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Expands By 13,500.0%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 13,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.