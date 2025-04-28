Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Silgan worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 30,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 118,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

