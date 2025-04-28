Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLNO. Laidlaw upped their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $73.26 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of -2.29.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $8,789,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,504.48. The trade was a 69.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $47,272,803.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,021,879.12. This represents a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 942,672 shares of company stock valued at $64,058,781. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

