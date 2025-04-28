Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on SLNO. Laidlaw upped their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.
Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $73.26 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of -2.29.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $8,789,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,504.48. The trade was a 69.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $47,272,803.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,021,879.12. This represents a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 942,672 shares of company stock valued at $64,058,781. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Soleno Therapeutics Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Soleno Therapeutics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.