Stem (STEM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter. Stem has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Stem had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 328.11%. The business had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Stem to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STEM opened at $0.42 on Monday. Stem has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stem from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stem from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.11.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

