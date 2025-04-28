Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 230.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.89% of Stoneridge worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 383.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 224,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 177,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
SRI stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
