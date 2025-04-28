Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 116,058 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.