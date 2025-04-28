Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Up 6,183.3% in April

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 6,183.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Swisscom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $65.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $337.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34). Swisscom had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

