Syverson Strege & Co Invests $776,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $948,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $111.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.95. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

