Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDS. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

