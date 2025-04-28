Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tenable by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Stephens started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.72.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,517.68. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061. The trade was a 87.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

