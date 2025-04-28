Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TS. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Tenaris stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

