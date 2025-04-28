The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 623.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AZEK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $51.50 price objective on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W lowered AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $49.41 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $54.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

