The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $130.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $118.41 and a 1 year high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,209.61. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

