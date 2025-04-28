THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $118.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.