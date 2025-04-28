Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth $499,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $33.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

About Trustmark

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

