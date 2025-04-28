Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ubiquiti by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ubiquiti

In other Ubiquiti news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares in the company, valued at $864,407.16. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE UI opened at $314.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.99 and a 1-year high of $469.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

