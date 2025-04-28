UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,981,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 134,323 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.7% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $654,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,002,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,869,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,557,686,000 after buying an additional 1,248,678 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

