Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after buying an additional 366,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VERA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.76. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

