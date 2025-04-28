Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEAV. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 31.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 101,580 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 873,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 239,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 139.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,210 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 13.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEAV. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Weave Communications from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 31,262 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $348,883.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,921.44. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Branden Neish sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $289,028.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,087.64. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,509 shares of company stock worth $7,408,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $781.21 million, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

