Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth about $986,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 36.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,830 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Activity

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,652.19. This trade represents a 18.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,545. The trade was a 7.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Further Reading

