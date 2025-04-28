Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.39 Million Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 258,748 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,654,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,144,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B opened at $47.48 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on B

Barnes Group Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.