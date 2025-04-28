Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,933 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $50,368,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,802,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,352,000 after purchasing an additional 435,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

