Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 681 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $113,725,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 810,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 170,145 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,353,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $239,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $57.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $89.56. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CL King began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

