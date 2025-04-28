Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Position Reduced by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOLF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1,240.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $3.26 on Monday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $416.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

