XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in XPeng by 1,703.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPEV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $20.08 on Monday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

