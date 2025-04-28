XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 55,564 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 497.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,564 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 221,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 220,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $1.71 on Monday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.42%. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. Research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

