XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 6,878 Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEO. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Telecom Argentina from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Telecom Argentina from $6.10 to $6.20 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE TEO opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

