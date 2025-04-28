XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.11% of AudioEye as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AudioEye by 114,452.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 62,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AudioEye by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AEYE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on AudioEye from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on AudioEye from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Insider Transactions at AudioEye

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $204,687.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,338.98. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AudioEye Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AEYE opened at $12.22 on Monday. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 million, a PE ratio of -45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

AudioEye Profile

(Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.