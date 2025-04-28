XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 159,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 2,468.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 257,286 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCDL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $816.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

