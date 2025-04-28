XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 12,032 Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 153,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 81.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

