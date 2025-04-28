XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 2,246 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.16 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $104.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.